Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 171,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.