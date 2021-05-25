Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.71 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $149.07 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00267927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

