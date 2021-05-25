WandX Market Cap Reaches $373,529.58 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. WandX has a market capitalization of $373,529.58 and approximately $405.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WandX has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00067300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.29 or 0.00936221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.79 or 0.09683474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

