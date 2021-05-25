Warburg Research Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.76 ($22.07).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.80 and its 200 day moving average is €15.63.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

