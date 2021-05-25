Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Has $486.61 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 552,900 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 36.9% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $486,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Shares of SE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.67. 36,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.