Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

