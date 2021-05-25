Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

