Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $320.47

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $320.47 and last traded at $319.56, with a volume of 2122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.