WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Hits $69.15 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $69.15 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 44% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.00969415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.30 or 0.10023858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.