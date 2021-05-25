WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

