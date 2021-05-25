Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bechtle (BC8)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bechtle (ETR: BC8):

  • 5/17/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2021 – Bechtle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 5/12/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €194.00 ($228.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/13/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/7/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BC8 stock opened at €154.30 ($181.53) on Tuesday. Bechtle AG has a one year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of €163.40 and a 200-day moving average of €168.74.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

