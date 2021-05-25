Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH):

5/12/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, which reflected robust performance across segments including Healthcare as well as Communications, Media and Technology. Steady growth in manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities clients offset weakness in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. However, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

5/6/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9,852.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

