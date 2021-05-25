WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post sales of $149.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.65 million. WesBanco posted sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $592.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,625 shares of company stock valued at $962,645 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.