West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. 183,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

