West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.07. 1,221,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,649,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

