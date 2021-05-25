West Coast Financial LLC Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 2.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,226,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,814,000 after acquiring an additional 110,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $138.30. 377,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

