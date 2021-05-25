West Coast Financial LLC Sells 627 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. 238,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

