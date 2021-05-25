Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3,254.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.