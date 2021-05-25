Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$810.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$2.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.68.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

