Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average is $206.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

