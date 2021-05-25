Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.42. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $179,830.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,825.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,976 shares of company stock worth $2,334,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.