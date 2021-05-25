Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.71. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

