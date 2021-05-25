Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $261.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.03. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.