Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. Notable buyouts including Grand Design and Chris-Craft has bolstered Winnebago's footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. Newmar buyout has further boosted the firm's portfolio. The company's increasing free cash flow and strengthening balance sheet enables it to consistently enhance shareholder value. However, recreational vehicles (RVs) components are likely to get impacted by tariffs woes in China, which would significantly raise prices for Winnebago. Also, rising operating costs are a cause of concern and may drive down the company’s bottom line in near future. Moreover, the difference between the resold vehicle price and repurchase cost escalates Winnebago's expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right at the moment.”

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock remained flat at $$69.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.