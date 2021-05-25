Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

