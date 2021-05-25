Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,850,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,618 shares of company stock worth $10,320,005. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

