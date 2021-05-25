Wownero (WOW) Reaches One Day Volume of $154,785.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $21.73 million and approximately $154,785.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00368690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

