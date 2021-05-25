Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $4.76

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $312,547.95 and approximately $59.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00012111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00373252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00185117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00872086 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033016 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.