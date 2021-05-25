XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. XSGD has a total market cap of $31.15 million and $133,786.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00350829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00182144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003932 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.99 or 0.00808108 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 50,079,090 coins and its circulating supply is 41,686,912 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

