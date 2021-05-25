yOUcash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $39,084.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 94.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $200.87 million and approximately $39,084.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00934494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.99 or 0.09796250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,176,384,832 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.