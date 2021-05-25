Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

