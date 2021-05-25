Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

