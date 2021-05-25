Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $51.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.26 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $210.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

