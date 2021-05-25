Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.80 Million

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $451.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $6.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.10. 18,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,904. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.