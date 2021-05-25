Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 83.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEEM. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,568. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 million and a PE ratio of -29.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

