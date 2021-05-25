Zacks: Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.94. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

CATC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

CATC stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $581.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 65.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

