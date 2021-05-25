Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE NREF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

