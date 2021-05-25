Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NOV reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 69,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,350. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.