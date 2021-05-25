Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $186.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.92 million and the highest is $187.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $850.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 6,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,671. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

