Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $67.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $268.93 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in QCR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $758.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

