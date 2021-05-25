Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $90.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $396.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

SFBS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.