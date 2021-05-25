Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIST opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.50. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

