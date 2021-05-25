Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Comerica reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. 16,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

