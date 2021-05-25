Zacks: Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report $15.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.07 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11).

CURI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 370,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

