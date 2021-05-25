Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Hold

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $20,862,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.