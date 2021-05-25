Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to Hold

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Freddie Mac stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 410,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.75. Freddie Mac has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%. Research analysts forecast that Freddie Mac will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

