Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

