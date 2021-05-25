Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.63.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

