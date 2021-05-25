Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of MFGP opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% in the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

