Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $501.62 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total transaction of $7,646,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,702,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,423 shares of company stock worth $22,641,615 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

